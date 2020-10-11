MCAT Registration Reminder!

Registration for MCAT test dates in January and March will open on Tuesday, November 10 at noon ET. Pre-registration will begin on November 2 at noon ET.



There are 31 MCAT testing dates between January and September including a similar number of testing appointments as in previous years. The AAMC has added an extra date in January, knowing there might be students who wish to test and are applying to the 2021 application cycle.



Beginning in January, the MCAT exam will once again return to its traditional length. Each exam day will offer two full-length exam sessions: one at 7:30 a.m. and the other at 3:00 p.m. This schedule helps limit the number of people in a test center and allows for the necessary social distancing. You can learn more about the AAMC’s health and safety protocols on our website.



As in a typical testing year, scores will be reported within a 30-35 day window following test dates.



You can read more about registration and the 2021 testing plans on this website.