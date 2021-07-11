LOOK at Larner: Opportunity for Underrepresented Students Interested in Medical School

LOOK at LARNER is a program at the Larner College of Medicine (LCOM) at the University of Vermont specifically recruiting from underrepresented backgrounds who have a strong interest in attending medical school. This program is facilitated by medical students who currently attend LCOM with the purpose of providing an inside look to the student perspective at the Larner College of Medicine. The programming provides an opportunity for participants to shadow a medical student, tour the facilities and attend an admissions forum and varying medical specialties presentations. Participants will also attend a med school mixer, a med student Q&A panel and explore the local Burlington area with a student host.

Applications are due August 2 and the program will be held September 10-11. Applicants are responsible for travel fees to Burlington but will be housed with a medical student host and meals throughout the programming schedule will be funded.

Program Goals