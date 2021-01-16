Job Opportunity: Medical Clinical Assistant Pursuing a Career in Healthcare

Opportunity Expires: May 3, 2021 6:30 AM

This is a unique opportunity for a person interested in pursuing a career in healthcare. Vermont Orofacial Pain Associates (VOPA) specializes in the treatment of patients who seek care from specialist in Temporomandibular Disorders (TMD), Orofacial Pain, Sleep Apnea and Oral Medicine. For Temporomandibular Disorders (TMD) and Orofacial Pain, VOPA provides non-surgical treatment. This often includes oral appliances hand-crafted and maintained in our clinic. Oral Medicine includes a broad variety of conditions that adversely affect the oral cavity. Your assistance for biopsies, injections and excisions may be required for some of these patients. Both orofacial pain and oral medicine are recognized specialties in the profession of dentistry.

We serve patients from all over Vermont, upstate New York and New Hampshire. In order to continue providing access to care during the pandemic we have updated our procedures and clinic equipment to improve safety for patients and staff. We prioritize our clinical staff’s and patient’s safety and concerns. We expect professionalism, teamwork and reasonable consideration in any collaborative efforts to problem solve. This is a challenging environment to work in, but our ability to help patients in need makes the work worth it. The culture in our office is maintained by providing nationally recognized expertize in our field and is grounded in the fact that we are also a generationally small family run business. Responsibilities include extensive subjective and objective patient interviewing and assessment, fitting and maintenance of oral appliances, transcribing narrative reports, clinic stewardship, and maintaining a safe COVID-19 protocol.