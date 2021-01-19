“Introduction to Dentistry” Virtual Harvard Course

To Undergraduate Students Interested in Dentistry:

Harvard School of Dental Medicine’s chapter of the American Student Dental Association is offering a seven-week virtual course entitled “Introduction to Dentistry” for undergraduate students interested in pursuing a career in dentistry. This program aims to provide a multifaceted, unique introduction to the field of dentistry and will feature lectures and small group sessions led by current Harvard dental students. Topics will include the science of dentistry, specialty fields within dentistry, and how to successfully apply to dental school (see full list below). This course will meet on Tuesday evenings during the spring of 2021 over Zoom.

Overview of Curriculum:

-Introduction to Dentistry (lecture)

-Dental Anatomy (lecture)

-Dental Caries (lecture)

-Dental Public Health (lecture)

-Pediatric Dentistry (lecture)

-Early Childhood Caries (small group tutorial)

-Periodontics and Endodontics (lecture)

-Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Head and Neck Anatomy, Trauma (lecture)

-Mandibular Fracture (small group tutorial)

-Prosthodontics and Implant Dentistry (lecture)

-Orthodontics, Facial Analysis, and Esthetics (lecture)

-Getting into Dental School (lecture + student panel)

Dates & Times:

-February 16th, 6:30-8:30 PM EST

-February 23rd, 6:30-8:30 PM EST

-March 2nd, 6:30-8:30 PM EST

-March 9th, 6:30-7:30 PM EST

-March 23rd, 6:30-8:30 PM EST

-March 30th, 6:30-7:30 PM EST

-April 6th, 6:30-8:30 PM EST

Attendance: This is a great opportunity for pre-dental students, but there are limited seats. For fairness, we expect that those who sign up for this course are able to attend every session. Those with perfect attendance will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the course.

Signing up: The Google Form to sign up will open on January 25th 6 PM EST, so mark your calendars! The form will close on February 3rd, 7 PM EST. We will accept students on a first-come first-serve basis, so we recommend that those with a serious interest sign up sooner rather than later.

To sign up:



1. Fill out the following form, which opens January 25th, 6 PM EST:

2. Make a Venmo payment of $15 to @HarvardASDA.

Fee: The cost to participate in this course is $15, but we will waive if needed. If you need the fee waived, it would be best to let us know by sending us an email to asda.at.harvard@gmail.com BEFORE January 25th. A seat will only be reserved for you once the Google form is submitted AND a payment is received/waived by us.

What to Expect After Signing Up: After sign-ups close on February 3rd, we will notify you via email if you have a seat or if you will be placed on the waitlist. If you are placed on the waitlist, we will hold onto your $15 until the first day of the course, February 16th, just in case a seat becomes available. If no seat becomes available for you by February 16th, we will return your payment via Venmo.

We have been offering this course for a number of years and are pleased to be able to offer it again in 2021. We consistently receive positive feedback from participants that express that the course is engaging, informative, and strengthens their interest in dentistry.

Please feel free to email us at asda.at.harvard@gmail.com with any questions. We look forward to meeting you!