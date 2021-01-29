Incredible Summer Opportunity: AGA Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship

Opportunity Expires February 24, 2021

The AGA-Aman Armaan Ahmed Family Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship is a new opportunity for undergraduate students to gain research experience while working alongside a renowned mentor in gastroenterology and hepatology.

This fellowship supports undergraduate students from groups traditionally underrepresented in biomedical research – including racial and ethnic groups, individuals with disabilities or individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. Six awards are available and offer students the chance to select their area of research and mentor.

If you have any questions, please contact AGA at awards@gastro.org.