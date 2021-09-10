IMPORTANT UPDATE: Health Professions & Science Research Advising are MOVING

The Health Professions and STEM Advising Team of Mary Lothrop and Hannah Benz announces their move from the Center for Careers and Internships (CCI) to the Center for Teaching, Learning and Research (CTLR). The team will be part of the Fellowships and Undergraduate Research Office which aligns advising and programmatic functions that are similar in purpose, and expands and enhances advising for both fellowships in the sciences and for health professions students.

What does this mean for students interested in data science/analytics & technology?

Data science/analytics and technology advising will remain at CCI in the capable hands of Jeff Sawyer. Folks who are interested in these fields can schedule appointments with Jeff through Handshake, will receive information about upcoming career field events and news through the blog and Sunday evening newsletter, and should continue to engage in career exploration and development programs through CCI.

What does this mean for students interested in health professions & science research?

We will no longer be making appointments via Handshake and instead ask that you e-mail Mary or Hannah directly should you wish to set up a health professions or science research advising appointment. Additionally, we will be publicizing our events through the CTLR website and Presence so keep an eye out for communications from us about deadlines, workshops, panels, and information sessions.

We are also in the process of migrating our resources over to the CTLR website, where you’ll soon be able access information about pre-health preparation, including Academic Course Requirements and the Medical School Application Timeline.

Under the guidance of Associate Dean Lisa Gates, we are excited to collaborate with the entire CTLR team, and look forward to working with you in our new campus home.