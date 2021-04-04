HP and STEM Office Hours

Welcome to Spring semester! Whether you are at Middlebury or studying from afar, you are very much a part of our community, and we are excited to work with you.

Starting the week of 2/22/21, the Health Professions and STEM team of Mary Lothrop and Hannah Benz will be holding office hours, and they encourage you avail yourselves of the opportunity to chat about summer internships, classes, professional school applications, jobs, or anything else that’s on your mind. And if you just want to pop in to introduce yourself and say hello, that’s great, too! You are also always free to email the team with questions, or to set up an advising appointment.

12:00-1:00 p.m. on Tuesdays

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Wednesdays