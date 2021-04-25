CCI Career Paths

It’s Registration Time! Prepare by Attending HP and STEM Office Hours


by

Middlebury College Fall 2021 Registration will take place between May 4-13, 2021, and the Health Professions and STEM advising team will be holding additional office hours in the weeks leading up to registration. In addition to registration-related questions, we are also happy to chat about summer internships, current classes, professional school applications, jobs, or anything else that’s on your mind. And if you just want to pop in to introduce yourself and say hello, that’s great, too! You are also always free to email Mary and Hannah with questions (or to set up an advising appointment).

Mary Lothrop: mlothrop@middlebury.edu

From 4/26-5/14:

Mondays 4-5pm ET

Tuesdays 12-1pm ET 

Thursdays 8:30-9:30am ET

Mary’s Zoom Link

Hannah Benz: hbenz@middlebury.edu

From 4/26-5/14:

Mondays 11-1pm ET

Wednesdays 10-12pm ET 

Thursdays 3:00-5:00pm ET

Hannah’s Zoom Link
