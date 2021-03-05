Help! I’m Graduating: Midd Alumni Gap Year(s) Experiences before Health Professional School

Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET

Are you interested in taking time off before applying to health professional school? Or are you wondering whether your application is competitive enough to matriculate immediately after graduation? Join the Pre-Health Society in welcoming recent Middlebury Alumni who will be sharing their unique experiences from research and healthcare to consulting and service. Panelists will also discuss things they wish they could’ve revealed to their first-year selves!

Agenda