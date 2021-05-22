Harvard School of Dental Medicine Presents: Let’s Talk Dental School

Tuesday, May 25th at 6 PM EST

Join Harvard School of Dental Medicine‘s webinar next Tuesday, May 25th at6 PM EST, giving a brief overview of what to expect when applying to dental school and what dental school is like. This would be helpful for students as a resource, especially if they’re applying in this next application cycle! This will also be an opportunity for students to ask any questions to us for an hour, and we’ll have an incoming D1 student talk about her experience applying and interviewing over Zoom.