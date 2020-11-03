Gap Year Opportunity: Dermatology and Clinical Research Information Session

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 10, 2020 6:30 PM

Dermcare Experts and Beacon Clinical Research would like to invite all interested applicants to an online informational session to hear more about the Dermatology and Clinical Research Post-Baccalaureate Premedical Fellowship, an innovative two-year program designed to help college graduates gain extensive exposure to patient care and clinical research as well as technical skills necessary to strengthen their medical school application. During this session, we will have current and past fellows share their experience in the program and answer any questions applicants may have. Attached is a flyer for the event, a link to the Google meets session, and a document that outlines the program and application process. We look forward to seeing you there!