Full-Time Research Assistant Position at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Opportunity Expires March 30, 2021

Through the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Department of Psychiatry, the Supportive Care Research Program (SCRP) is seeking a full-time Clinical Research Coordinator to join a multidisciplinary team. Working with a diverse group of psychiatrists, psychologists, palliative care clinicians, advanced practice nurses, nurse care managers, and other specialists, the clinical research coordinator will assist with collaborative studies in supportive care (interventions and care aimed at improving the quality of life of individuals with serious or life-threatening illness). The focus for this position will be to help coordinate a range of supportive care projects and clinical trials.

The clinical research coordinator will assume responsibility for study coordination. This role includes: recruiting patients in both inpatient units and outpatient clinics; administering screening instruments, interviews, and surveys with patients; managing data; corresponding with the Internal Review Board (IRB) and other regulatory groups; assisting with preparation of manuscripts, protocols, and grants; and completing other special projects in collaboration with principal investigators.