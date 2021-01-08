Full-Time Research Assistant and Technologist Positions: COVID Impact on Children

Researchers at the Geha Laboratory at Boston Children’s hospital have been collaborating with the Randolph laboratory at BCH on a project studying pediatric Covid 19 patients. The Randolph laboratory is currently looking to hire new research assistants/technicians.
- Performs routine and highly specialized laboratory experiments for specific research projects, using sophisticated and intricate research equipment and techniques. These include DNA/RNA extractions, ELISA’s, viral testing assays, and processing blood for plasma/serum.
- Performs and devises specialized experiments and research procedures, troubleshooting problems with own and other researchers’ results.
- Provides input to the overall research design to suggest techniques, maximize samples, or refine data by the use of specialized techniques.
- Evaluates research data and initiates alternative approaches to improve the quality of the results.
- Maintains a large biorepository and manages LIMS.
- Calculates, graphs and compiles data obtained, maintaining records and logs of work performed; perform statistical analyses.
- Undertakes quality assurance of research techniques. Calibrates, troubleshoots and performs repair of maintenance equipment.
- Evaluates and recommends new equipment and supplies needed for specialized procedures.
- Assists other lab personnel with the use of specialized equipment and techniques within the lab.
- Trains and provides guidance to technicians, residents and researchers in specialized procedures, use of equipment and theoretical bases of unique tests.
- Monitors the sterilization of glassware, media and reagent making and other laboratory processes.
- Prepares articles and papers on specialized techniques.
- Stays abreast in safety procedures (Biosafety Level II Lab), storage and disposal of biohazardous, infectious, corrosive, radioactive and toxic substance, regulations in the lab to adhere to new Hospital and federal mandates.
- Maintains a large COVID-19 biobank and LIMS, requiring exceptional attention to detail. Involves organizing, barcoding, and retrieving samples in freezers.
- Conducts aseptic technique while handling human specimens. Familiar with working in a Biosafety Level II Lab safety cabinet and pipetting small quantities. Familiar with centrifuging, aliquoting, and ideally, PBMC isolation.
- Performs techniques typically required for the laboratory and can work confidently with equipment. Troubleshoots procedures and assists with planning specific research procedures.
- Maintains accurate records of results and methodologies into a log of work performed. Compiles and helps analyze data, preparing charts, graphs, and results of studies.
- Demonstrates basic laboratory techniques to laboratory assistants and technicians, research fellows, residents and students.
- Contributes to the team within and between departments and organizations.
- Familiar with working in a Biosafety Level II safety cabinet
- Conduct aseptic technique while handling precious, one-of-a-kind specimens.
- Confident with centrifuging, aliquoting, and ideally, PBMC isolation.
- Maintaining a large COVID-19 biobank and LIMS requiring exceptional attention to detail. Involves organizing, barcoding, and retrieving samples in -80oC freezers as well as preparing dry ice shipments.
- Create S.O.P’s and assist with planning research procedures.
- Maintains accurate records of methods and results. Helps analyze data and preparing figures from results.
- Help train lab assistants and students.