Entry Level Full-time Clinical Research Position at Boston University

The DIAGNOSE CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) Research Project is an NIH- funded, 7-year, multi-center, multidisciplinary, longitudinal clinical research study of CTE. The primary goals of the project are to: develop methods of diagnosing the neurodegenerative disease, CTE, during life, refine and validate diagnostic criteria for the clinical diagnosis of CTE, and investigate genetic and head impact exposure risk factors for CTE. The National Coordinating Center is located within the BU CTE Center at BU School of Medicine. All baseline evaluations (on former NFL players, former collegiate football players, and men with no contact sport or military history) are complete, with follow-up evaluations being conducted remotely.

