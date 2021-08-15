Fellowship Opportunity: Michel David-Weill Scholarship

What is the Michel David-Weill Scholarship?

The Michel David-Weill Scholarship carries a monetary value of $80,000 and covers the cost of tuition and living expenses during a two-year master’s program at Sciences Po. The Michel David-Weill Foundation created this scholarship to encourage exceptional American students to pursue their graduate education at Sciences Po, an international research university which specializes in the social sciences and offers multidisciplinary programs taught in English and French.

Internal Deadline: October 15

