Sunday, October 4, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

All health professions students are encouraged to attend the Fall 2020 Pre-Health Town Hall meeting with Hannah Benz, Mary Lothrop and members of the Pre-Health Society, UR-STEM and Women in Health Sciences. If you are thinking about a career in Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary Sciences, Nursing, PA, PT or another health profession, come learn how a successful application is much more than good grades. The meeting will devote significant time to discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the path to professional school, and there will be ample time allotted for Q and A.

Password: 844224