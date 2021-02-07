Expiring Stanford Summer Data Science Fellowship

Opportunity Expires February 15, 2021

OPEN to: undergraduate (seniors and juniors) and graduate students (Masters) from any U.S based University or college

Teams of student fellows will spend eight to ten weeks (usually late June through late August) working full-time on a data science project with technical mentorship from Stanford researchers and advanced graduate students. Stanford Data Science (SDS) has solicited applications from project partners with social good oriented problems who need data science help. Each team will work closely with their partner, meeting weekly, and their work will culminate in a final project handoff and presentation. During the summer, participants will have daily check-ins and mentorship meetings on their projects by faculty, research scientists, and advanced graduate students or post-docs. The program will also include technical training and discussions on project-related and data science topics.