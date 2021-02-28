Expiring Opportunity: Clinical Research Assistant at Northwell Health

Opportunity Expires: March 1, 2021 at 11:55pm

Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York is seeking a college graduate to work as a Clinical Research Assistant. It is expected that they will identify, screen and consent patients for research studies in the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Units (while ensuring maintenance of ethical and legal standard and compliance with local, state and national regulatory agencies). In addition, they will collaborate with physicians to plan, write and execute new and ongoing studies in the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Units (resulting in many opportunities for co-authorship on various publications) and participate as study coordinators in the Emergency Medicine Research Consortium to manage investigator-initiated and sponsored studies lead by Emergency Medicine physicians throughout Northwell Health.