Event: Dr. Suzanne Gilbert, Ph.D., MPH – The Seva Foundation and a Career as a Public Health Specialist

Tuesday, October 27th from 7:30 PM – 8:45 PM EDT

Join the Pre-Health society in hosting Dr. Suzanne Gilbert, a leading expert and respected innovator in the field of international blindness prevention and sight restoration. A public health specialist with over 30 years of experience, Dr. Gilbert has spent her career co-designing and implementing eye care service delivery systems for some of the world’s poorest communities in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Dr. Gilbert is a co-founder of the Seva Foundation and currently serves as its Director of The Center for Innovation in Eye Care. The Center promotes new ways to address emerging issues in community eye care and works to develop sustainable eye care services based in locally owned and operated institutions across the globe.