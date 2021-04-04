EastView at Middlebury seeks Middlebury College Summer Intern – Elder Care

Opportunity Expires April 11, 2021

We are seeking an intern interested in healthcare, geriatrics, nonprofit leadership, or eldercare – possibly a pre-med student or someone interested in social services, elderhood, community development, marketing, communications, or the hospitality industry.** We are licensed by the State of Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living as a Residential Care Home. We provide personal care and medication management and foster personal independence in a home setting as well as independent living.

EastView at Middlebury, a 99-home nonprofit senior living community located next to Porter Medical Center, is offering a Middlebury College student an opportunity to have exposure to geriatric/elder care, hospice or palliative support, assistance with activities of daily living, social engagement as well as marketing in a nonprofit senior living residential setting. We’ll provide an exceptional opportunity for a talented Middlebury student to actively engage with us this summer in a wide range of meaningful assignments that could include assisting with: health services management; human resources (hiring, scheduling, training caregivers); shadowing and assisting Residential Care Assistants (RCAs) in the care of Residents living in our Residential Care and Memory Care neighborhoods; supporting our Community Life team in creating and delivering engaging programs and activities appropriate for the varying abilities of our Residents, and assisting with meals and nutrition. This internship would give a rising Sophomore, Junior or Senior the opportunity to work alongside our staff in a variety of support positions with significant interaction with our Residents, as well as meet with Department leaders to discuss career opportunities in the expanding elder care industry. The relationships you may develop with our Residents could change your life (or possibly your major).