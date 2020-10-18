Demystifying Grad School

Our primary mission is to help students achieve successful careers in science while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusivity at UVM and the wider Burlington community.

Since applying to graduate school can be a challenging and overwhelming task, we have organized a group of graduate student panelists to answer questions and give real advice to prospective students. This event is open to anyone applying to graduate school or interested in learning more about the process.

The first event will mostly be a Question & Answer format with a panel of five current UVM and Dartmouth graduate students from a diverse set of backgrounds and departments at various stages in their progression through grad school. The event will be held virtually on zoom on Thursday, October 29th from 5 – 6pm.