Data Analysis and Simulation Modeling Internship

Opportunity Expires March 1, 2021 8:55 PM

Based at Harvard Medical School and MGH’s Institute for Technology Assessment, MJ Lab develops and uses simulation models and data science methods to understand complex public health issues and inform decision and policymaking. The lab has a successful history of hosting MPH students from BU.

The lab invites applicants for internship positions for spring, summer, and/or fall 2021. The candidates are expected to assist the research team with literature search, data analysis, and writing the results. There are several ongoing analytical and modeling projects at the lab; one of the major areas of research is the development of a national, population-level simulation model to inform opioid policies and conduct economic evaluations. The lab has also been analyzing the impacts of COVID-19 on opioid overdose deaths and opioid use disorder treatment.

Candidates will work in a collaborative, productive, and friendly research team, writing scientific articles and research proposals. You can work remotely or at the lab. Please keep in mind this position is temporary in nature.