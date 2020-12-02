Dartmouth Health Care Foundations Presents: Smart Phones, Smarter Medicine: Patients recording their doctor’s appointments

Tuesday, December 8 6:00 to 7:30 PM

Students interested in medicine and healthcare are invited to join Dr. Manish K. Mishra and an expert panel, as we explore the ethics and value of this innovation in patient-centered, health technology.

Panelists include:

• Dr. Glyn Elwyn, MD, PhD – family physician, leading researcher in shared decision making

• Dr. Shiv Rao, MD – cardiologist, CEO of Abridge technology for patient recordings

• Dr. Elizabeth Carpenter-Song, PhD – medical anthropologist, patient advocacy specialist

• Dr. Michael Dardar, MD – ob/gyn, private practice physician

• Dr. Timothy Lahey, MD, MMSc – HIV specialist, director of clinical ethics