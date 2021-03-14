Clinical Research Coordinator Opportunity at Boston Children’s Hospital: Hiring NOW

Apply ASAP

The Rollins Lab at Boston Children’s hospital focuses on congenital heart disease, its impacts on fetal brain development, longitudinal neurodevelopment, and, as of recently, the impact of MIS-C in children diagnosed with COVID-19. Since the undertaking of several new projects, the lab is hoping to find a new clinical research coordinator to join our team ASAP.

Working with a diverse group of psychiatrists, psychologists, palliative care clinicians, advanced practice nurses, nurse care managers, and other specialists, the clinical research coordinator will assist with collaborative studies in supportive care (interventions and care aimed at improving the quality of life of individuals with serious or life-threatening illness). The focus for this position will be to help coordinate a range of supportive care projects and clinical trials.