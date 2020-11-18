Happy Thanksgiving!

CCI is Closed 11/23-11/27

For planning purposes, Middlebury College will be closed from November 23-27. We will not be available during the break, so please plan your email queries and requests for appointments accordingly.



For questions about:

Winter Term 2021 internships, you’ll find answers to FAQs, application deadlines/checklists & the appropriate contact for additional questions here

the Health Professions Committee, you can access the applicant timeline & related resources here

spring registration, the list of recommended courses for pre-health students is located here

If you aren’t been able to find what you need using our online resources, feel free to reach out after November 30th.

Although Thanksgiving 2020 will be different, one thing that is unchanged is our thanks for the privilege of working with all of you!

Best,

Mary & Hannah, the HP/STEM Advising Team