Career and Scholarship Fair: US Army Medical Department

The Army Medical Department is hosting a virtual career fair on May 12, 2021 from 12-9PM. The fair will feature Scholarships and fully-funded professional education and financial aid options for:

* Medicine

* Nursing

* Dentistry

* Veterinary Medicine

* Clinical Psychology

* Social Work

* Occupational & Physical Therapy

* Dietetics

* Biomedical Science & Engineering

* Other allied health career fields, including Optometry, Audiology, Pharmacy, and many more!

Additionally, Uniformed Services University Medical School Admission representatives will be available to answer questions.

The career fair will also feature guest speakers lecturing on topics such as the Army’s Coronavirus Vaccine Development and 12 Tips for Applying to Medical School. The attached seminar schedule contains the full list of speakers and topics.