Calling all First-year/Sophomore Pre-Health Students!

All students considering a career in the health professions are encouraged to attend the virtual Pre-Health FY/SO Info Session on Tuesday, 9/21/2021 from 7:30-8:30 PM with Hannah Benz, Mary Lothrop and members of the Pre-Health Society, UR-STEM, and Women in Health Sciences.

If you are thinking about a career in Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary Sciences, Nursing, PA, PT or another health profession, come learn how a successful application is much more than good grades. There will be ample time allotted for Q & A.