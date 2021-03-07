Article: Some U.S. Faith Leaders Express Moral Concerns About Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

By Tom Gjelten March 3, 2021

The new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may offer the best prospect for protecting as many Americans as possible, as quickly as possible, but some U.S. faith leaders say they have moral concerns about its development.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was produced in part through the use of cell lines derived from an aborted human fetus. In a statement released this week, leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said that this feature of the vaccine raises questions about its permissibility.

“If one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s,” say Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kan., and Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Ind. Naumann chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, and Rhoades chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine.

The bishops stop well short of telling U.S. Catholics to avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine altogether, a position also taken by other faith leaders known for their strong opposition to abortion.

“We should oppose authorizing or funding research rooted in the taking of innocent human life,” says Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention.

“That does not mean, though,” Moore tells NPR, “that people must shun medical treatments that can save lives because they were discovered through means of which we would not necessarily approve.”

In practice, Americans who are able to get a COVID-19 vaccine generally have no choice about which one they receive. Vaccination centers are generally able to offer only those vaccines to which they have access. Given those circumstances, the faith leaders’ advice that people should feel free to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if alternatives are not available may be the most important part of their counsel.