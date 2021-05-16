Article: NP, PA or MD? Deciphering Your Healthcare Career Choices

All students with medical aspirations owe it to themselves and their future patients to find their proper niche, where they can utilize their greatest strengths for the benefit of the greatest number.

At the same time, the large assortment of healthcare career paths, acronyms, and job duties can get overwhelming.

To tackle all such paths in one article would be impossible (or at least unreadable), so instead let’s look at one of the most common points of confusion. What are the differences between Nurse Practitioners, Physicians Assistants, and Physicians (both MD and DO)?