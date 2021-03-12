Article: My Son Wants to Be an Orthopaedic Surgeon: Should I Be Happy?

By William A. J. Ross Jr, MD, FAAOS, February 11, 2021

In the world I grew up watching on TV, a son following in his father’s footsteps is celebrated. The passing of the torch from one family generation to another is a time of deep satisfaction and recognition that the cycle of life continues. My son has revealed to me that he wants to be an orthopaedic surgeon, and my happiness about that is tinged with sadness.

My son’s journey to orthopaedic surgery not only follows in my footsteps, but also in those of his grandfather. My father became an orthopaedic surgeon during an era when all the Black orthopaedic surgeons in the United States could fit into a single hotel room. The odds of one Black family having three generations of orthopaedic surgeons are astronomical, particularly when you consider that only 500 (1.5 percent) of the more than 30,000 currently active orthopaedic surgeons are Black. My response to my son’s aspiration makes me realize that I never asked my father how he felt about me doing what he did or ever shared with him how and when I knew that I too was going to be an orthopaedic surgeon.

I was 12 years old the first time my father took me with him on hospital rounds. He didn’t announce that it was going to happen; he just told me to come with him, and I did. As we walked through the hospital corridors, I was struck by the fact that my father seemed to know everyone. He spoke with nurses and other doctors; he spoke with lab technicians and janitors.

Everyone knew his name, and he knew theirs. I had never seen my father in this way. I had never seen any Black man in this way. When he let me help him reduce a dislocated shoulder, I was hooked. Not only had I taken part in making an immediate difference in the life of another person, but I also witnessed my father as a strong Black man—a man clearly in charge of an entire room of white and Black adults. I had never dreamed of a job that would grant me the authority to do that and determinedly pursued orthopaedics and the power that I thought came with it from that day forward.

My son has also walked with me through hospital corridors and been struck by the fact that I could tell perfect “strangers” what to do and actually have them do it. I suspect that he too may have had a moment when he knew orthopaedics was for him. I know that his choice to do what I do should fill me with joy and pride, and the better part of me is experiencing those things. A small part of me, however, is dreading the road ahead for my son and is lamenting the fact that I have run out of time to make the world more equitable, inclusive, and willing to accept him for the content of his character and not the color of his skin.

I will celebrate this incredible, hope-filled moment and try not to think about the thousands of microaggressions that made up a sizable part of my own journey. I will try not to recall every pause and disapproving frown when I gave the names of the historically Black colleges (Morehouse College and Meharry Medical College) that had educated, supported, and inspired me. I will try to overlook having to identify myself repeatedly to white hospital security, nursing, and house staff long past a reasonable time that I should have been recognized and known to them. I will try to forget constantly having to prove that I had earned my place as an orthopaedic surgery resident, fellow, or attending. I will try to forget being told that I had taken one of “their” spots. I will refuse to think about the sudden silences as I entered an operative suite or patient’s room for the first time, or the many times patients’ family members have asked if the “real” doctor was coming to see their mother, father, brother, or sister. I will set aside the memory of questioning whether I was as knowledgeable or capable as those around me and feeling that at any minute I would be discovered as an imposter.

My son wants to be an orthopaedic surgeon, and I will do my best to push away my fears about his journey. I will hide my disappointment that bias, discrimination, inequity, and exclusion are still rampant and waiting for him. I will pray that my son will do a much better job than I did—of making the world safer, kinder, and more accepting of his future son and/or daughter.

Today, I will embrace the thought that my son wants to be an orthopaedic surgeon like his father and grandfather before him, and I will rejoice and be glad about that.