Article: Five Ways to Gain Experience Without Shadowing

Courtesy of the AAMC Website

Gaining experience is an important part of the medical school application process. But to be considered a competitive applicant, do you really need to shadow a physician?

1. Hospice Volunteer

In a recent focus group conducted by the AAMC, medical students cited dealing with the death of a patient as a stressful time in their training. Spending time as a hospice volunteer may help you better understand the emotional toll of caring for a dying patient, and see first-hand how care providers interact with patients and their families. As an added benefit, hospices are usually staffed with counselors who can help you process your experiences as you serve. The Hospice Foundation of America can assist you with locating a facility in your area.

2. Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Becoming a CNA is a great way to earn additional income and get hands-on practice while spending time in a clinical environment. CNA training programs vary in length, from four to sixteen weeks, and are offered by local community colleges, vocational schools, and the Red Cross. One benefit of working as a CNA is the flexible hours, so you may be able to work an evening or weekend shift that does not conflict with your classes or other activities.

3. Volunteer EMT

Serving as a volunteer emergency medical technician (EMT) is a great way to gain hands-on experience as an entry-level health care provider. Volunteer EMTs provide a needed service in their communities and are exposed to a variety of medical conditions. As an aspiring physician, you’ll become knowledgeable about the health care needs in your community and will gain exposure to the delivery of health care in various environments. Read an interview with two medical students about their experiences as EMTs and how it prepared them for medical school.

4. Hospital Scribe

A hospital scribe is usually a paid position found in the emergency department and assists the on-call physician with gathering information and making documentation. Working as a scribe is a unique opportunity to partner with a provider in the delivery of care and demonstrates to admissions officers that you’re skilled in oral and written communication. It also demonstrates that you can be a reliable and dependable member of a health care team. Read what a medical student shared about his experiences and what he learned as a medical scribe.

5. Caretaker

Serving as a caretaker for an ill family member can provide first-hand experience with the types of challenges patients can face when dealing with chronic illness, such as the costs of obtaining medication, the impacts of nutrition on patient health, and the difficulties of scheduling and attending medical appointments. Some students have developed empathy as they supported family members in this way, and have shared this experience on their application or personal statement.