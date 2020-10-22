2021 HCC Summer Intern Opportunity

Through partnerships with leading organizations, HCC provides internships in a variety of settings including but not limited to: hospitals, community health centers, medical groups, consulting firms, health plans, local health departments, governmental agencies, community-based organizations, and advocacy groups.

During the internship, students gain valuable real-world experience and mentorship and complete meaningful projects. Interns also advance their professional skills and personal development through HCC workshops and trainings. HCC provides extensive exposure to health careers and connections to health professionals through workshops and events guiding students towards their authentic health career path. Interns become part of the HCC family of over 3800 alumni who are health leaders and professionals in health care, public health, mental health and other health sectors and are working to advance health improvement and equity.

Interns will receive an educational stipend ranging between $3,000 – $5,000.