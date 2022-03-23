Yes, you can still be on social media and get security clearance

“According to a recent Washingtonian article, the CIA doesn’t care if Gen Zers are all over social media. The agency debunks the myth that social media disqualifies young talent from being recruited—instead, having social media is encouraged, as an online presence is normal.

Many agencies require background checks before official offers of employment are given. View the forms for background checks on the Office of Personnel Management’s website. Gathering your information in advance can help you complete these forms faster. For additional tips and tricks on the security clearance process, visit the GoGovernment.org website.”