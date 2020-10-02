Women of Color Influencing Washington Seminar

PLEN brings together a diverse group of college women from around the country for a three-day, online educational seminar to discuss current issues in the field, build professional skills, and hear from women leaders on the front lines of policymaking.

This program will give all students access to a powerful network of women of color who make and influence public policy every day, from lobbying to working on a committee to heading government relations for a business.

Scholarship deadline is October 9. Application deadline is October 23. The seminar happens online November 12-14.

Click HERE to learn more!