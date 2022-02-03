VT Senator Leahy summer internship

Senator Leahy’s internship program provides an opportunity to experience the legislative process at work, while becoming an integral part of the staff. Internships are available in Senator Leahy’s office in Burlington and his Washington, D.C..

Each intern will be given a variety of tasks, including researching legislative issues, drafting letters and memoranda, attending hearings and briefings, and performing general administrative duties. This is a paid internship. Preference will be given to Vermont candidates who are in their junior or senior year of college.

The Washington, DC program is tentative. Please be advised that the program could be cancelled, or dates could be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Burlington, Vermont program will be in person barring COVID-19 related restrictions.

Apply here in Handshake. Deadline is February 23.