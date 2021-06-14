Utilizing Khan Academy for LSAT Prep Success, workshop June 23

Are you planning to take the LSAT? Did you know that Khan Academy Official LSAT Prep offers free, personalized test prep materials that can help you build the skills you need for success on LSAT test day?

You’re cordially invited to join us on Wednesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. ET for an informative webinar for aspiring law students, “Utilizing Khan Academy for LSAT Prep Success.” This free event, hosted by the Law School Admission Council and Khan Academy, will explore the high-quality resources available through Khan Academy Official LSAT Prep, including interactive lessons, timed practice tests, strategies, tips, and everything else you need to prepare for and feel confident on test day.

Panelists Dave Travis, who leads the Test Prep Content team at Khan Academy, and James Lorié, the director of assessment development at LSAC, will review the structure and content of the LSAT and provide attendees with a section-by-section review of how each type of question on the test is addressed through Khan’s prep program.

REGISTER HERE