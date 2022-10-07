Two Legal Internships this J-term

Winter Term 2023 Intern in Chambers of Federal District Court Judge in Boston, MA

This is a unique chance to work closely with a Midd alum and learn more about the inner-workings of a courtroom and the justice system. This opportunity will expose you to assisting the Law Clerks and Law Interns with criminal and civil cases. You may be called upon to work on writing and research projects, as well as administrative tasks. Judge Burroughs received her J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Prior to joining the bench, Judge Burroughs was a partner in the Boston law firm of Nutter McClennen & Fish. Before entering private practice, she served in the Boston and Philadelphia offices of the United States Attorney’s Office. During her sixteen years as an Assistant United States Attorney, Judge Burroughs developed trial and investigation expertise in sophisticated white collar and economic crimes.

Deadline November 1. Apply here: https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/edu/jobs/6843320

Winter Term 2023 Intern – Office of General Counsel at Middlebury College

One intern will have the chance to work day-to-day with Middlebury’s general counsel, located at the Middlebury Institute campus in Monterey California, during J-Term. The intern will work closely with the general counsel and paralegal on projects such as policy review and revision relating to Open Expression, developing training materials relating to copyright, and creating guidance for student organizations on issues such as political activity and defamatory speech. This internship will provide practical experience in how to review situations for legal issues, analyze risk, and develop educational and outreach materials.

Deadline November 1. Apply here: https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/edu/jobs/7042783