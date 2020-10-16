Truman Scholarship event with 2 alums about Careers in Public Service

Truman Scholars Talk with Maddie Orcutt ’16 and Kate Hamilton ‘15.5

Mon. Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:00-5:00pm (Online)

Sign up to join Maddie Orcutt ’16 and Kate Hamilton ‘15.5 for a session about their experiences as Truman Scholars. The session will be recorded if you are unable to join.

This event is for current juniors (that is a requirement to apply) or younger students planning ahead.

More information about the Truman Scholarship and how to apply can be found at http://go.middlebury.edu/truman.

Thanks to the Fellowships Office and Dean Lisa Gates for offering this session