The Police Governance Project – help start a non profit organization

This internship program is designed to involve undergraduates in the process of setting up the nonprofit organization and of developing some of the substantive content that the organization will produce. Students are invited to apply for an internship on one of the following topics:·

Eliminating the Vestiges of Slavery and Jim Crow

Research and Drafting of a Model Uniform Law of Policing

Internal Governance of Municipal Police Departments

Setting up a nonprofit organization

Social media strategy

For more information go to The Police Governance Project.

Apply HERE in Handshake. The contact Mr. Palmer is local in the town of Middlebury and has taught past J-term courses at the College.