The Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Program – 2 options

The Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Program is funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by Howard University under a cooperative agreement. The program attracts and prepare outstanding young people for careers as diplomats in the Foreign Service of the U.S. Department of State. The program seeks individuals interested in helping to shape a freer, more secure and prosperous world through formulating, representing, and implementing U.S. foreign policy. The program encourages the application of members of minority groups historically underrepresented in the Foreign Service, women and those with financial need.

There are two major components to the Rangel Program:

that provides support for graduate school, professional development, mentoring, and entry into the U.S. Foreign Service, in accordance with applicable law and State Department policy. The Rangel Undergraduate International Affairs Summer Enrichment Program that provides undergraduates with the opportunity to enhance their skills, knowledge, and understanding about U.S. foreign policy during a six-week summer program at Howard University.

Deadline for the graduate fellowship is early this fall, and the summer program has a deadline in February. Click HERE to read more details about both programs.