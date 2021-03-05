Terrorism internship at MIIS this summer

The Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism (CTEC) at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) is seeking qualified Middlebury College students for an internship for Summer 2021.

These students will assist CTEC’s Deputy Director and Digital Research Lead (both Midd grads!) with a wide array of extremism- and terrorism-related projects. Specifically, CTEC is looking for students to pursue one of two paths.

The first path focuses on qualitative, in-depth research and program assistance. A qualitative intern will: work on literature reviews, help develop educational programming, contribute to research strategy discussions, write reports, and communicate findings to CTEC leadership and stakeholders. A possible example project is developing a foundation of knowledge for CTEC’s digital literacy and countering violent extremism educational initiative.

The second path focuses on data analysis and digital research, as well as broad program assistance. This technical intern will: use data analysis skills to discover, collect, and process social data related to extremism, create visualizations to share CTEC’s research with the public, conduct research related to AI ethics and security, and contribute to building predictive models for detecting and measuring extremist content online. This intern will contribute to advancing CTEC’s research on the possible weaponization of AI by extremists, among other projects.

This is a very Midd-friendy opportunity and is PAID. Read more and apply in Handshake here.