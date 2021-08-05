Technology Policy Fellow with Open Philanthropy

“The fellowship aims to help grow the community of people working at the intersection of US policy and Open Philanthropy’s longtermism-motivated work, especially in AI and biosecurity.

It provides selected applicants with policy-focused training and mentorship, and supports them in matching with a host organization for a full-time, fully-funded fellowship based in the Washington, DC area. Potential host organizations include executive branch offices, Congressional offices, and think tank programs.

Fellowship placements are expected to begin in early or mid-2022 and to last 6 or 12 months (depending on the fellowship category), with potential renewal for a second term (for a maximum duration of 12 or 24 months).

All the details HERE. Deadline is Sept 15.