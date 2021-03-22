Summer Undergraduate Clean Energy Advocacy Internships at Vermont Law School

The Institute for Energy and the Environment at Vermont Law School is again offering 2-3 summer internships for students in environmental studies and sciences who have at least completed their sophomore year by the start of the internship. Our Clean Energy Advocacy Internships offer a chance for 2-3 students interested in future careers in clean energy advocacy to spend the summer with us at our Institute for Energy and the Environment (Summer 2021 internship is likely to be fully virtual again) and to work on one of our research or energy clinic teams which are each made up of 3-5 Master of Energy Regulation and Law grad students or JD students specializing in energy law with faculty supervision. Our teams are currently working on Climate Justice issues ranging from advancing community solar for underserved communities and affordable net zero housing development to other important clean energy transition issues such as sustainable solar siting on agricultural lands and exploring energy and environmental policy issues around biodigesters for our Farm and Energy Initiative.

Last summer we had three great virtual interns, from Siena College in New York, the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University in Minnesota, and a student with the Environmental Fellows Program at DePauw University in Indiana and we are excited to hear from you about why we should select one of your deserving students this year.

Clean energy advocacy interns are paid a $1,000 stipend (taxable), can take one of our two-week summer sessions energy classes for free (2 credits) and work with our faculty and masters/JD students on real clean energy projects. The internship begins June 1, the day after Memorial day, and ends Thursday, August 5th (we have some flexibility in start/stop dates) which is the same as our summer environmental program. Application materials include a current resume, cover letter explaining the student’s interest in a clean energy advocacy career, and one letter of recommendation from an undergraduate professor (they can follow other materials if necessary). Applications are due via email by Monday, April 5th at Noon (Eastern) to Molly Smith, IEE Program Coordinator, msmith@vermontlaw.edu . If you are interested in apply for this summer internship, please reach out to Tracy Himmel Isham (thimmeli@middlebury.edu) or Tim Mosehauer (tmosehau@middlebury.edu).

To learn more about our innovative summer environmental program here. Our Master of Energy Regulation and Law and JD in energy law programs here. And our Institute for Energy and the Environment here.

Kevin B. Jones, PhD

Director and Professor of Energy Law and Policy

Institute for Energy and the Environment

Vermont Law School

802-831-1054