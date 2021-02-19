Summer Legal Internship: Info Session from Kobre & Kim on Tuesday 2/23

Please join us to learn more about the Kobre & Kim Analyst Program and the 2021 Summer Analyst Internship.

Tuesday, February 23 at 5 pm. Click HERE to sign up in Handshake and get the zoom link.

Connect with current Kobre & Kim analysts and former interns across our global offices about this unique opportunity to gain the most substantive legal experience offered by an internship. Kobre & Kim is an Am Law 200 global law firm focused exclusively on disputes and investigations, often involving fraud and misconduct. Recognized as the premier firm for cross-border disputes, the firm has a particular focus on financial products and services litigation, insolvency disputes, intellectual property litigation, international judgment enforcement and asset recovery, and U.S. government enforcement and regulatory investigations.

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2021 Summer Analyst Intern position in the following office locations: New York, Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Washington DC, Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, and Tel Aviv, as well as a potential opening in Dubai. The 2021 summer internship will be eight weeks in duration (35-40 hours per week) beginning on June 21, 2021, and conclude on August 13, 2021. Please note that work authorization is required to intern in the hired location but OPT is accepted for U.S. offices. Additionally, it will be confirmed whether the internship will be in-person, virtual, or a hybrid closer to the start date. Undergraduate and graduate students graduating between December 2021 and June 2022 are eligible to apply. Eligible intern candidates must be current juniors, seniors, or final year master’s degree students (December 2021 – June 2022 graduation) enrolled in a full-time degree program.

This internship is an excellent opportunity to gain exposure to the legal industry and hands-on experience in the dynamic fields of complex civil and criminal financial litigation. Summer Analyst Interns will work on case teams and closely collaborate with the firm’s lawyers, analysts, and litigation assistants while contributing to various substantive and administrative assignments. Summer Analyst Interns may also support the firm’s internal departments, such as knowledge management and global business development, to drive the firm’s practice and product innovation forward.