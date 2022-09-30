Summer Institute for Juniors interested in public service

The PPIA Junior Summer Institute (JSI) Fellowship Program is a rigorous academic graduate-level preparation program for undergraduate juniors committed to public service careers. The program was started to address the lack of diversity across the spectrum of professional public service, including government, nonprofits, public policy institutions, and international organizations.The purpose of the JSI Fellowship is to prepare students to obtain a Master’s or a joint degree in public policy, public administration, international affairs, or a related field.

More details and application here: https://ppiaprogram.org/page/junior-summer-institute

Deadline is November 1