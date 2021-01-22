Summer Enrichment program in international affairs: Rangel Scholars

Charles B. Rangel Summer Enrichment Program

A six-week summer program designed to provide US undergraduates with a deeper appreciation of current issues and trends in international affairs, a greater understanding of career opportunities in international affairs, and the enhanced knowledge and skills to pursue such careers.

This program strongly encourages the application of members of minority groups historically underrepresented in the Foreign Service, women, and those with financial need.

The Program covers the costs for tuition, travel, housing, and two meals per day. It also provides a stipend of $3,200.

Deadline: February 9, 2021. More details and application at: http://rangelprogram.org/summer-enrichment-program/