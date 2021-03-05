Special opportunities not to miss

Here are a few internship that looked really good to me!

FirstGEN Summer Fellow

The First Generation Civil Rights Fellowship Program, or FirstGEN, is a paid summer program for undergraduate students who are the first in their immediate families to attend college and who intend to pursue careers in social justice. Our mission is to identify and support first generation college students as they emerge into tomorrow’s social justice leaders.

Fellows receive hands-on civil rights experience, participate in weekly advocacy training and professional development seminars, and join a growing community of emerging leaders in the FirstGEN Alumni Network.

Fellows are placed with the national Lawyers’ Committee and its partners at Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC, Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. (CLINIC), and the National Immigration Law Center (NILC). Click here to learn more and apply in Handshake.

Atlantic Council’s Young Global Professionals Paid Internship Program

This prestigious paid internship program for intellectual entrepreneurs offers hands-on experience working at the forefront of international affairs and global engagement. The program is also designed as a career accelerator. Inspired by the Atlantic Council’s enduring purpose of working with friends and allies to shape the future, our Young Global Professionals Program has been designed to harness the potential of rising young leaders. Those with expertise, a passion for the work, an entrepreneurial and solutions-oriented ethos, an innovative mind, and an optimistic and collegial attitude are encouraged to join us to further this audacious undertaking. Click here to learn more and apply in Handshake

Brennan Center for Justice – interns in DC and NYC

The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law is a nonpartisan law and policy institute that seeks to improve the systems of democracy and justice in the United States. We work to hold our political institutions and laws accountable to the twin American ideals of democracy and equal justice for all. The Brennan Center’s work ranges from voting rights to campaign finance reform, from ending mass incarceration to preserving Constitutional protections in the fight against terrorism. We are seeking an intern to provide research and administrative support for our Liberty and National Security Program. The Liberty and National Security program works to advance effective national security policies that respect constitutional values and the rule of law. Click here to learn more and apply in Handshake

Global Taiwan Institute summer internship

The Global Taiwan Institute (GTI) is a private, non-profit policy incubator located in the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. Our vision is to raise awareness, deepen affinity, and create opportunities for strengthening the relationship between Taiwan and the international community, and especially Taiwan’s relationship with the United States. We do this through policy research and programs that promote better public understanding about Taiwan and its people. Click here to learn more and apply in Handshake

