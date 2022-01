The Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace Fellowship provides recent college alumni with the opportunity to gain a Washington perspective on key issues of peace and security. Individuals to spend six to nine months in Washington DC.

Supported by a salary, the fellows serve as full-time junior staff members at the participating organization of their choice. Open to US Citizens and NonUS Citizens with the right to work in the US.

Deadline: January 21, 2022 for the Fall 2022 term. https://scoville.org/