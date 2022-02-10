San Francisco Fellows Program now accepting applications from seniors

The mission of the San Francisco Fellows program is to foster community stewardship by preparing recent college graduates and young professionals for roles in public service and administration.The Fellows program is a unique opportunity to learn about public administration in local government while working full time as a City employee. Competitively selected applicants will join a cohort of up to 20 Fellows for an 11.5-month full-time work experience as City employees. Fellows will earn an annualized salary of approximately $62,000, plus health, dental, retirement and other benefits.

Apply HERE in Handshake. Deadline is March 6

Fellows work on various programs and projects that have a direct impact on City operations which spans a broad range of City functions and departments, involving analysis, planning, and program development.

Website: https://sfdhr.org/sffellows

Fellows are placed in various departments throughout the City. The FY21-22 cohort are in the following departments:

Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families

Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing

Department of Public Health

SF Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA)

Office of the Controller

Public Utilities Commission

Port of San Francisco

San Francisco Public Library

San Francisco Housing Authority

Fellows gain valuable full-time professional work experience and skills such as leadership, communication, technical skills and other professional development. The cohort experience includes regularly-scheduled learning sessions built into the Fellows’ work schedule to provide a well-rounded, thorough introduction to San Francisco government operations, policies and strategies.

Fellows are paired with mentors who support the Fellows and provide advice, guidance and networking opportunities for professional development. In addition, each Fellow is given guidance and support to prepare and compete for permanent civil service appointment to City employment by the completion of the fellowship year.

