Rising Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors – join CCI on the FULLY FUNDED Conflict Transformation Student Trek to Washington, DC June 5-8! Application Deadline 4/17.

Students interested in areas of conflict transformation, including peace and security studies and migration and refugee issues, will be exposed to real-world professional experiences that will enable them to inform their career exploration and other post-graduate planning. This is a collaboration with the Middlebury in DC office and is funded by the $25 million grant to support programming in conflict transformation.

This will be an immersive “living and learning” experience organized around opportunities to meet with alumni and visit many different kinds of organizations. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity.

The application deadline is Sunday, April 17 at 11:59 PM.

